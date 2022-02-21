Rutba’s Baking success

Pursuing MBA, Posh Rutba has made most of the COVID lockdown by starting her entrepreneurial venture which is gaining popularity with each passing day.

With a dint of her hardwork and dedication, she came up with her brand ' Sweet frosting box' which is known for baking sumptuous, mouthwatering birthday cakes which have become an instant hit among people in Srinagar who celebrate their special moments by ordering products from the young entrepreneur.

Since her childhood, Posh Rutba was always fascinated by art and craft. She found baking as a beautiful opportunity to grab the opportunity she was looking for.