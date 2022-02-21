Rutba’s Baking success

Pursuing MBA, Posh Rutba has made most of the COVID lockdown by starting her entrepreneurial venture which is gaining popularity with each passing day.
With a dint of her hardwork and dedication, she came up with her brand ' Sweet frosting box' which is known for baking sumptuous, mouthwatering birthday cakes which have become an instant hit among people in Srinagar who celebrate their special moments by ordering products from the young entrepreneur.
Since her childhood, Posh Rutba was always fascinated by art and craft. She found baking as a beautiful opportunity to grab the opportunity she was looking for.
“It all started during the COVID19 pandemic when I saw my friend baking all the goodies and I felt like I should also try my hands on it," said Rutba.
Hailing from the Illahi bagh area of Srinagar, Posh Rutba 25, has completed her schooling at Green Valley Educational Institute and her graduation in the Commerce stream. She is a self-taught home baker. “I was never interested in following the traditional line of going into a medical or an engineering field. I always wanted to do something different, something I was passionate about.”
"At first I was hesitating to start this thing. I started to bake and learned the skills on my own. I was afraid of failure. I thought if I fail people will make fun of me but when I pursued my passion, I was overwhelmed by the love and support everybody on the internet was showering me with.”
"I am trying to make people happy through my baking. At the same time this is giving me an opportunity to be self-employed," she said, adding that'' I want to set an example for young girls to pursue their dreams."
Rutba's menu includes fondant customized cake, edible photo cake, geode cake, bento cakes, cupcakes, Pinnate cake, floral wedding cakes, Chocolate mousse cake, Chocolate truffle cake, Red velvet cheesecake, Blueberry cake.
Rutba who is pursuing MBA at Central University is balancing both her studies as well as running a business. " Running a business is not easy but one has to get out of the comfort zone and pursue both studies as well as my work."
“My love for baking keeps me sane and I balance both things, During offline classes at university I reach home by 5 pm in the evening from university and then take a break of an hour up to six. And start working on my orders,”
“At starting it used to take me up to 1 am in the night to complete my orders. But with time I learned many things like time management, order management, etc which help me a lot to balance both,” says Rutba.
Rutba says she received overwhelming support from her family. "My parents and friends always encouraged me to do something different and productive.
My parents are my role model who always boosts my confidence and believes in me. My mother helps in boosting my confidence and gives me ideas about the decorations and my father helps me get the raw materials.”
“When I made my first cake which took me the whole day to get ready my parents paid me for it which built my courage. My family has supported me a lot in my journey of baking. My mother even helps me with a lot of ideas.”
“Meanwhile after some time, I felt like giving it up. Because I was not getting enough orders. With time orders kept increasing she started gaining more and more confidence which improved her work.
“I started implementing my ideas into cakes, making a new design putting my imagination into reality is my favorite part of making cakes,”
“People come to me with cake designs and are ready to spend when they get a quality product. I never compromise with the quality, customer satisfaction, and wrapping even if I order things from outside stations."
Rutba’s business runs online, in less than a year, Rutba has above 2k followers on an Instagram page and has delivered more than 800 orders. Presently, she is handling on average eight orders daily.
Rutba believes social media is a blessing these days.
"It gives entrepreneurs a platform to begin this journey without investing in a physical store. Be passionate about what you do. And moreover being an entrepreneur you are a job provider rather than a job seeker."