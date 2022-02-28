Sajida's journey of Fashion Business

After completing graduation in Law, Sajida Nain pursued her journey of fashion entrepreneurship and set up her own brand - ‘Osman and Sajida’ with the help of her husband.

Sajida along with her husband Osman Watali, a resident of Srinagar started the label when she was studying her third year of Law.

"Initially handling studies and a business was difficult, but the passion to be in the fashion business helped me to stay focused on both studies as well as fashion designing," Sajida said.