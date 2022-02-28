Sajida's journey of Fashion Business

After completing graduation in Law, Sajida Nain pursued her journey of fashion entrepreneurship and set up her own brand - ‘Osman and Sajida’ with the help of her husband.
Sajida along with her husband Osman Watali, a resident of Srinagar started the label when she was studying her third year of Law.
"Initially handling studies and a business was difficult, but the passion to be in the fashion business helped me to stay focused on both studies as well as fashion designing," Sajida said.
“Since childhood, I was inclined towards the creative line while growing up, and coming from a Kashmiri background my interest in art and culture grew more."
"I would take out things from my mother’s closet to create something of my own and then create an imaginary store for selling designs. I think this was an important part of my life but for a long time. I didn’t realize that I wanted it to be my profession. Only when I met my husband did I realize that I wanted it to be my career as we both had similar taste and a zeal to do something big in this field," she said.
Sajida and Osman started their fashion label in the year 2015 with a Facebook page and received an overwhelming response.
Sajida believes the variety of western wear was quite less and we wanted to bring in more options for the women of J&K.
Osman and Sajida's label started with western wear as slowly after venturing into western they decided to start ethnic wear.
She says that though having no formal education in fashion designing, their journey has been endearing and one filled with self-discovery.
“This business has my heart and soul as we created it from scratch and at a very young age. I consider that an achievement in itself. Also having a business with your life partner makes the partnership more strong and each and every piece of our collection has a strong attribute of Osman & Sajida in it,” she said adding that becoming an entrepreneur isn’t easy "but I was inclined towards this and if there’s a passion towards something, one can cross any hurdle to be where one wants to be."
Osman and Sajida is a label that follows the new trend in the market while focusing on quality and traditional craftsmanship.
This label has the essence of Kashmir with a twist. Jammu & Kashmir is full of traditions and art and it was important for them to use this art in our work and showcase it.
Osman & Sajida want to put Kashmir on the world map of the fashion world and designs, be it the cuts or embroideries, reflect the effort and creativity that they put in.
They started at an age where it was important to focus on a professional degree. As the law is not an easy course.
She was still encouraged to start this business while studying side by side. Since her husband has a law degree too, They both understood that they needed to do their best in both. They would even study together.
Sajida says I am very lucky to have immense support from my family and friends especially.
I remember during the 5 years law course I would take my books to my workshop and study while managing the store as well.
"Success comes to those who wait for it. Patience and hard work is the key to success. They started with one store in Jammu and in 2015, we came up with one more store in Kashmir."
“There is a lot more to do and we have just started. But Alhamdullilah for all that we have achieved till now and hope Our label grows to national and international level.”
Sajida believes that social media is a blessing nowadays, it is an important tool in the promotion of one's brand.
She started with a page on Facebook before opening a store in Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, and received immense attention and love.
Soon we had our official page on Instagram and grew into 17.9 k followers who constantly love and encourage us to come up with a fresh collection every season.
At last, she said, “Don’t give in to pressure. Trust yourself and follow your dreams. There are always roadblocks but hard work and determination will sail you through to your goal.”