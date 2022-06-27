SAQIB'S SWEET SUCCESS: LE DÉLICE

Saqib Mir, a Srinagar-based baker has introduced European taste, through his French bakery shop ‘Le Délice’ to people in Kashmir.

As Kashmir is witnessing a boom in entrepreneurial ventures who are introducing a range of bakery products, most of these products are local delicacies, however, Saqib’s focus is always on authentic French bakeries which have drawn a different kind of attention.

Due to the same reason, in 2018 the then French envoy to India Alexandre Ziegler visited Kashmir, and he didn’t miss an opportunity and visited ‘Le Délice’ to taste something like his home.

Saqib is a 'unique' baker who has been trained in France. He has experience of working in France for a decade. He says that in early 2000 he went to France and did multiple courses in baking.