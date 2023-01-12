Satirical Qawwali of this Kashmiri musical group goes viral

The song written by Kashmir's renowned poet Pir Zahoor was sung by young singer-composer Nasir Ahmed along with his colleagues Anas Ibn Tariq and Ahmed Sabir. The music production was by Rasakh Imtiaz while the video and setup was by MJ Nasir.

This Qawwali is becoming quite popular among the public as it satirizes the poor electricity situation. Both the people and the authorities have been equally held responsible for the power crisis in Qawwali. Many verses are quite interesting and heart-touching while this group of musicians have filming it impressively.