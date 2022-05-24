Shahid's journey from engineer to entrepreneur

A breed of young entrepreneurs is revolutionising the food sector in Kashmir. This is the reason that in the past 5-6 years, Kashmir has seen restaurants that go beyond food to add new ideas to the sector.

Shahid Khan, a Srinagar-based young engineer turned entrepreneur is one of such youngsters who has ventured into this field.

His cafe ‘The Black Vintage’ at Radio colony Rajbagh has attracted a lot of attention with his out of box ideas, cultural touch, and quality food.

Shahid said that his deep desire to do something based in Kashmir was one of the reasons that he started his café.