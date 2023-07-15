Strict discipline linked to risk of children developing lasting mental health issues: Study

Researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Dublin discovered that children exposed to "hostile" parenting at age three were 1.5 times more likely than their peers to have mental health symptoms that met the criteria for "high risk" by age nine than their counterparts. The study included more than 7,500 Irish children. Parenting that is hostile sometimes entails severe punishment and can be either psychological or physical. For instance, it could involve yelling at kids all the time, regular physical discipline, isolating kids when they disobey, lowering their self-esteem, or punishing kids irrationally depending on the parent's mood.

At ages three, five, and nine, the researchers recorded the symptoms of children's mental health. They looked at signs of mental illness that are internalized (such anxiety and social disengagement) as well as externalized (like impulsive and violent behavior, and hyperactivity).

It was shown that 10% of the kids were at high risk for having poor mental health. Children in this group were substantially more likely to have encountered aggressive parenting.

Importantly, the study makes clear that parenting style does not completely determine mental health outcomes. Children's mental health is shaped by multiple risk factors, including gender, physical health, and socio-economic status.

The researchers do argue, however, that mental health professionals, teachers and other practitioners should be alert to the potential influence of parenting on a child who shows signs of having poor mental health. They add that extra support for the parents of children who are already considered to be at risk could help to prevent these problems from developing.

The study was undertaken by Ioannis Katsantonis, a doctoral researcher at the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge, and Jennifer Symonds, Associate Professor in the UCD School of Education. It is reported in the journal, Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences.

"The fact that one in 10 children were in the high-risk category for mental health problems is a concern and we ought to be aware of the part parenting may play in that," Katsantonis said. "We are not for a moment suggesting that parents should not set firm boundaries for their children's behaviour, but it is difficult to justify frequent harsh discipline, given the implications for mental health."

Symonds said: "Our findings underline the importance of doing everything possible to ensure that parents are supported to give their children a warm and positive upbringing, especially if wider circumstances put those children at risk of poor mental health outcomes. Avoiding a hostile emotional climate at home won't necessarily prevent poor mental health outcomes from occurring, but it will probably help."

While parenting is widely acknowledged as a factor influencing children's mental health, most studies have not investigated how it affects their mental health over time, or how it relates to both internalising and externalising symptoms together.