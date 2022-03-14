'Strive hard to achieve success in business'

Summera Bashir, after completing Food Technology postgraduation, ventured into the field of event management, which has huge potential given the fact that Kashmiris love to spend money on their marriage functions and other events.
Her dream was to be independent, years later she is running a successful event management company. Her journey was full of challenges yet she overcame them to set up her own company and be a job provider.
Sharing her entrepreneurial journey, Summera said " I started this business a few months before Kashmir was in the middle of the worst-ever urban deluge."
“The concept of camping agencies had started evolving and it started to grow into full-fledged event management companies. Years back I started ‘The Corporate, Event Services’ with a tent and few carpets which we would use to outsource during events but we never stopped in believing ourselves which has paid off,” she said
Learning from a family friend and with full support from her husband, Summera says that she was a newbie in the field but was open to learning and unlearning things at every step.
“We started from outsourcing as we had no experience. We collaborated in tourism events and other government functions. Those days were full of new experiences and we tried to expand from there,” she added.
“With the help of my husband we borrowed money from the bank and invested in the business. We wanted to give the best and top-notch experience to the clients so we wanted everything perfect. This business is all about customer satisfaction and that is where one can build his brand. We bothered less about hefty profits and focused on services, that is what helped us to grow,” she added.
After facing multiple setbacks, Summera said that by 2018, her company had established itself into a major player in the market with a loyal customer base.
“This is where we shifted our focus to weddings. Weddings form a major event in Kashmir and the market is limitless. People put a huge chunk of their savings into their wedding functions and they are ready to spend if the services are flawless. The jump in the wedding market has helped us grow our turnover which crosses Rs 2.5 crore in a single season,” she added.
She said that a wedding function can start from Rs 3 lakh as their fee to more depending on the service. Her company has started to provide full packages of wedding service.
“The budget of the customer can go to Rs 20 lakh but in such a package we provide everything. A client has to just sit back and we do everything. This includes décor, Catering, Waza, Meat, spices, wedding shooting, and everything else,” she added.
Their company, The Corporate Event Services has not only started their own journey but is helping to be part of everyone else’s dream. They are providing livelihood to 100 odd people directly while more people are associated with their company indirectly.
“We have collaborated with wedding cinematographers, cooks, and helpers. Indirectly people associated with us include wedding lighting systems, flower decor, Cloth decorators, Washers, helpers, drivers, and raw material suppliers. It also includes Waza, Spice sellers, and disposable sellers. We are doing teamwork and everyone is learning and also earning,” she added.
She said this is in addition to their permanent employees who work as managers and others.
Summera said that success has come with challenges and at a cost. She said as a mother and as a housewife she has found it pretty challenging to navigate through multiple roles.
“My husband and the whole family have come as saviours and helped me. It would have been impossible to do it without him. My husband Mehraj Bhat who is a government employee has always helped me by advising and putting in all his efforts. It was because of him that challenges were easy to overcome,” she said.
She also said that the past few years have been challenging and her determination kept her going.
“The harshest phase was COVID because it directly affected the Wedding business and ours was also affected,” she said.
Starting from a few carpets and now establishing a company, she says was not easy. Summera says that her education played a vital role in understanding the market.
“At the initial stage, we were sometimes taken for a ride and exploited but it helped us to learn. Now with a faithful customer base, we are growing. From Weddings, Birthday parties, official functions and other programs we are providing all the services. I believe that with honesty and professionalism one can grow despite all the challenges,” she added.
Summera says that the wedding market has expanded over the years and people want value for their money. She said events like the 2014 floods which destroyed her equipment taught her that challenges are there but we can succeed only if we strive hard and forget the past losses. She said that women are doing wonders in every field and it is in their blood to be the best event managers as that is what they do in families. She said an idea with passion can change not only one’s own life but the lives of people around them.