'Strive hard to achieve success in business'

Summera Bashir, after completing Food Technology postgraduation, ventured into the field of event management, which has huge potential given the fact that Kashmiris love to spend money on their marriage functions and other events.

Her dream was to be independent, years later she is running a successful event management company. Her journey was full of challenges yet she overcame them to set up her own company and be a job provider.

Sharing her entrepreneurial journey, Summera said " I started this business a few months before Kashmir was in the middle of the worst-ever urban deluge."