Success Story | Successful dairy farmer Asiya Bashir considers dairying promising solution to growing unemployment

Shopian: Hailing from a family with agricultural background, there has been no looking back for Asiya Bashir who at the very beginning had the idea of becoming an entrepreneur, supporting her family financially.

According to an official press release, for Asiya, a graduate and resident of village Chiraath, Shopian, the Department of Animal Husbandry Shopian has become a source of handholding to realize her dream of setting up a dairy farm under Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS) of the department.