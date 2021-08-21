THE TOUGH GET GOING ANYTIME, ANYWHERE| National awardee teacher demonstrates it with awe-inspiring dedication

Above all, with his unflinching belief in the ‘superiority’ of government educational institutions over their private counterparts, he made it happen to the surprise and appreciation of his superiors as well as the indifferent villagers who were initially skeptic of his ‘efforts and assertions’.

Significantly, his all moves were bordered by his conviction in the ‘genuine astounding strength of daughters’ in all spheres of life, including sports and he convinced one and all when his two girl students Irfana and Zahida won laurels at the national level wrestling championship. No wonder, these selfless acts of dedication with a dash of innovation that too during challenging times of Covid-19 proved rewarding for Sharma and deservingly earned him prestigious ‘National Award to Teachers 2021’. Hailing from Sungal village of Reasi district, Sharma shares few milestones of his journey,

“I tried my best to improve the standard of Mid-Day Meal scheme in all the schools where I served. Particularly during lockdown, I took it as a challenge to distribute door-to-door dry ration and books. Successfully I enhanced the enrollment from 13 to 70 by creating awareness among the rural society. Though initially it was a bit challenging for me to convince cynical parents to send their wards to schools, success did not elude me for long. To transform the face of the school, both my seniors in the Education department and villagers equally contributed once they were convinced of my sincerity,” he said.

Among his other notable contributions were mobilisation of society for school infrastructure and creating social awareness among his students. As a part of mission ‘Talash’, he visited far-flung areas to bring specially-abled children to schools on wheelchairs.

“Right from the beginning, I’ve emphasised upon inculcating scientific attitude among my students besides making them inclined towards sports and other activities. To engage our daughters in sports activities through ‘Khelo India’ besides academic pursuits has always remained my priority,” said Shamra.

“I promoted ‘Art Integrated Learning’ as a master trainer, while working in Middle School Lehar thus making the studies a joyful experience. After getting training by an NCERT team, I trained around 500 teachers of the zone and now this is a mode of teaching in the entire zone,” he avers. ‘National award to teachers 2021’ is given every year by the Ministry of Education, Government of India on the Teachers’ Day on September 5. Sharma is the only teacher from J&K who has been selected for this prestigious award.

His name figured in the list of 44 teachers selected for this national award for the year 2021. The list was issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India on August 18. He came to know about his award as he received an email at his personal account on Wednesday evening.

Sanjeev, in particular, won acclaim for his exemplary work during Covid period. He went from door to door to be in touch with his students, guiding them about ways and means to continue their studies besides creating awareness about the pandemic.