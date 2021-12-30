Three J&K writers win Sahitya Akademi Award 2021; LG calls it proud moment for UT

Srinagar Dec 30: Three J&K writers - Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtwari, Raj Rohi and Khalid Hussain - have won the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2021.
While Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtwari has been conferred the award for his criticism titled 'Tawazun' Raj Rahi has won the award in Dogri for his collection of short stories 'Namme Tunnel' and Khalid Hussain for 'Sullan da Salan'- also a short story collection in Punjabi language, said the academy, in a handout.
This year's awards have been announced for 20 languages for seven books of poetry, two of novel, five of short stories, two plays and one each of biography, autobiography, criticism and epic poetry.
The winners will be presented with an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1,00,000.
Reacting to the significant development, J&K LG, Manoj Sinha congratulated the three writers for achieving the feat.
"Congratulations to our eminent writers Shri Raj Rahi, Shri Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtawari and Shri Khalid Hussain on winning prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award-2021 for their rich contributions to Dogri, Kashmiri and Punjabi languages & literature.Proud moment for the people of J&K, " the LG wrote in a tweet.
The Akademi also announced Yuva Puraskar to Kashmiri writer Razi Tahir Bhagat for his collection of short stories 'Yeli Aene Phut' and in Dogri to Arun Aksh Dev for his collection of poetry 'Phang Honsele De'; and Bal Sahitya Puraskar in Kashmiri to Majeed Majazi for his collection of short stories 'Phulai Gulan Henz' and in Dogri to Narsingh Dev Jamwal for his short novel 'Khadak Singh Te Usda Guglu'.