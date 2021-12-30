Three J&K writers win Sahitya Akademi Award 2021; LG calls it proud moment for UT

While Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtwari has been conferred the award for his criticism titled 'Tawazun' Raj Rahi has won the award in Dogri for his collection of short stories 'Namme Tunnel' and Khalid Hussain for 'Sullan da Salan'- also a short story collection in Punjabi language, said the academy, in a handout.

This year's awards have been announced for 20 languages for seven books of poetry, two of novel, five of short stories, two plays and one each of biography, autobiography, criticism and epic poetry.