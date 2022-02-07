Turning artistic talent into entrepreneurial success

In recent times, in addition to professional artists, many self-taught artists are making their mark in the field of art with their innovative ideas.
Tuba Nasiem, a young B-tech pass out from Srinagar is one such example. As the young artists are using colors, brushes, textiles to do something different, Tuba choose paper art to set up her entrepreneurship journey in Kashmir.
Having a B-tech background with no professional training, Tuba’s hunger for art led her to start her art journey by learning through YouTube tutorials.
“Although I was busy with my studies, I always wanted to do something in the field of art. I had no degree in art and I knew I have put forward extraordinary efforts to learn from scratch. I wanted to go beyond the most know forms of art in Kashmir and that is the reason I choose paper art,” she said.
Tuba is now making the best art pieces carved out on paper. From making portraits, 3D designs, Logos, gifts, home décor to designing names on paper, her art is impressing everyone around. Due to the fresh concept of paper art in Kashmir, she says that it had its pros and cons.
“First I started to learn in 2017 and after I took the first baby steps I had to struggle to find a market. Since people here are mostly buying paintings, calligraphy, and other well-established forms of art, I had to make people familiar with this paper art. I took the help of my social media platform and opened my studio with the name ‘Paper City’,” she added.
Tuba said that initially, she struggled to find the market and the right customers for her art. It was first her close friends and relatives who bought her art and then when she opened up on social media and shared her art, She says people liked it very much.
“You will always get customers if the art is authentic and you are giving something different. People were not that familiar with this kind of paper art and when they saw it on social media, they liked it and start to place orders,” she said.
Tuba’s journey which started with YouTube tutorials to a popular art studio is full of learning and innovations. She says that she learned the basics first and then started to add new features to her art.
“I start with quilling art. It is a kind of art where strips of paper are used to make different decorative things. Then I chiseled my expertise in paper cutting art. It is also paper art but here you use full sheets of paper and cut out detailed designs on them. It is very detailed work and needs a lot of patience, “Tuba said.
Soon, Tuba’s portraits, logos, names made in 3D form stood out and attracted everyone. She says that since the art was fresh to people, she received a good response as people were exposed to it.
Tuba says that her family, friends were very supportive despite her venturing into a field that was new to her. She says that it was the reason that despite facing challenges she succeeded to set up her career in paper art.
“The support and suggestions from my family and friends always came in handy. In beginning, I was struggling as I had chosen a new form of art. I couldn’t find special paper, cutting tools, or other raw materials in Kashmir. I was usually buying online and due to covid and political uncertainty, things were getting delayed. I however did not lose hope and my family kept encouraging me. Now after these years things have changed, people recognize my art and now some raw material is also available in the market,” she said.
She is making her paper art a part of people's happy moments. People are buying customized gifts from her for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, home décor, and other functions. She is also making logs and portraits in 3D which people are buying for their business units and for personal décor.
Tuba is not stopping at one particular form of art. she is adding more things with each passing day. She has recently started making customized Nikah Namah for couples which are turning out to be very popular.
“I try adding new features to my art. Audiences are of different tastes and one has to keep innovating to keep the art going. I am taking the help of paper-Mache and adding it to my art so that it looks more traditional. In the same way, I am very open to innovating,” she said.
Tuba’s passion for paper art has helped her be her own boss and start her business unit. She is now delivering people's art pieces online and people are also visiting her studio to buy her art pieces.
Tuba’s rare art of paper is an example that box ideas will always get an audience if one keeps trying. A pass out of B-tech has shown that self-learning is a good option to establish a business.
Tuba has set a good example with passion one can build dreams from a piece of paper and at the same time can make beautiful memories for others.