Turning artistic talent into entrepreneurial success

Tuba said that initially, she struggled to find the market and the right customers for her art. It was first her close friends and relatives who bought her art and then when she opened up on social media and shared her art, She says people liked it very much.

“You will always get customers if the art is authentic and you are giving something different. People were not that familiar with this kind of paper art and when they saw it on social media, they liked it and start to place orders,” she said.

Tuba’s journey which started with YouTube tutorials to a popular art studio is full of learning and innovations. She says that she learned the basics first and then started to add new features to her art.