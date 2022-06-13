Turning fitness into entrepreneurial venture

After the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 across the globe, Shafi had to return back to their home where he remained idle for almost a year. He later applied for a job in the Gulf and got selected for a job in Damam.

During his stay at home for almost a year, Shafi noticed that a good number of boys were involved in drug addiction which encouraged him to do something concrete to bring them out of this menace.

Since I had developed taste in bodybuilding during my MBA days “So I thought of establishing a gym centre which could encourage drug addicts to de-addiction and could be a source of income for my family,” Shafi told Greater Kashmir.

“I discussed the idea with my father and elder brother; they did not agree at the first following which I had to make them understand for several days and later they did get convinced. They had no idea that a person can earn a good amount from a gym centre,” he added.