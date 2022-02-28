Urvashi’s journey from Architect to Entrepreneur | A slice of sweet success

How a pandemic situation can be turned into a better opportunity is proved by a young woman who has become a famous homemade cake maker in Shastri Nagar, a posh area of Jammu district.
The success in the business has been achieved during the COVID19 when many claim that they lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.
Urvashi Gupta, who wanted to become an architect and accordingly, did her engineering degree from Chandigarh followed by an MBA from the University of Jammu.
“I had a desire to become an architect but my dream could not be achieved as my family members were suggesting something else. I was told that I may not be able to handle the groundwork with the laborers as an architect,” she recalls when she first faced opposition from within the family.
My family was protective towards me, and hence, their decision proved right as I am working on something different, she adds.
Interestingly, she also did a temporary job at the University of Jammu as an Assistant Professor in International Business.
“I lost interest in the job within six months following which I started cooking food and participated in various cooking competitions as I was inspired by my roommates in Chandigarh during the engineering time,” she recalls.
She says that “I started making cakes at my parental home at Gandhi Nagar in 2016. And, in 2017, I continued with her new field i.e., cake making in her in-law's home. Both of my families are very supportive in this field.”
“I have recorded a boom in demand for homemade cakes during the COVID19 pandemic. I am regularly getting orders. I design the cakes and prepare them in my house where I have established a separate cake studio,” she says.
“A helper is working with her part-time. People are more conscious about hygiene due to COVID19 and hence, all the preparations are being done with hygiene.”
She further says that she is planning to expand the business in the future and advises the young generation to work to achieve their dreams even if they face difficulties.
“The hard work always pays back and this is what I have witnessed in my life,” she suggests.