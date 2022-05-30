Waseem’s Innovative Success

This product will be launched by Waseem's startup Letbreathe which is working for sustainable development.

"You will ask what is the sustainable thing about it, My answer will be that it will have a zero wastage. The extract of tea from which the tablet is made is being converted into manure and will be sold to farmers. In this way, we will have no waste and also the wastage of covers, and wraps will be limited to a large extent."

In 2020, he developed a low-cost ventilator from scrap which was recognized by Jing Jang Univesity and London University.

" I developed a low-cost ventilator during the peak of COVID when ventilators were in scarcity. I tried to supply an open-source model my aim was that many countries could replicate it and benefit from this innovation. I didn't put any copyright on it, it is a social invention so that people use it," Waseem said.

He said his work was recognised by the Jinjang University, and London University who certified it along with NIT Srinagar, and Rahim Greens- a local company supported.

"Jinjang University published it for worldwide use," he said.