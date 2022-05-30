Waseem’s Innovative Success
Waseem Ahmad Nadaf (25) a social innovator from Srinagar has a set target of making mother earth sustainable with his innovations. His recent innovation is the tea tablet.
From making low-cost ventilators during the peak of the COVID wave to now tea tablets which have zero wastage, this young innovator is pursuing the dream of making the world a better place to live on. His new innovative tea tablet is set to be launched by the end of this week.
Hailing from the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, Waseem belongs to a middle-class family. During his childhood, he didn't have the luxury of playing with costly toys but it was his quest to do something different, that he used to innovate.
There are dozens of innovative products designed by Waseem, he started with an inverter that ran on water, then a water bottle which acts as a purifier that removes turbidity, viruses and bacteria from tap water, river water and even lake water.
The third and most important chamber in this purifier gets rid of parasites and pesticides. All his innovations are aimed to make the world a better place. He is working for United National Sustainable Development Goals in J&K.
Like his previous innovations now he has come up with a tea tablet. What is a tea tablet? Tea extract converted into tablet form which can be put in hot water or hot milk anywhere to enjoy a sip of tea,' says Waseem who is popularly known as 'Unique Waseem' by his admirers in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
"This product will be launched in cafes in Srinagar by this week. The idea of developing tea tablets came up when I saw in the 2019 Olympics that instead of water bottles athletes were using water pouches which prevented wastage of water. I thought why not do it with tea. In Kashmir we drink salty tea known as Namkeen Chai which is boiled for a long period lasting even for 2 to 3 hours to get the extract, it leads to power consumption and gas usage. This tea tablet will reduce all this, we will have tea tablets for Lipton tea, coffee etc at our disposal."
This product will be launched by Waseem's startup Letbreathe which is working for sustainable development.
"You will ask what is the sustainable thing about it, My answer will be that it will have a zero wastage. The extract of tea from which the tablet is made is being converted into manure and will be sold to farmers. In this way, we will have no waste and also the wastage of covers, and wraps will be limited to a large extent."
In 2020, he developed a low-cost ventilator from scrap which was recognized by Jing Jang Univesity and London University.
" I developed a low-cost ventilator during the peak of COVID when ventilators were in scarcity. I tried to supply an open-source model my aim was that many countries could replicate it and benefit from this innovation. I didn't put any copyright on it, it is a social invention so that people use it," Waseem said.
He said his work was recognised by the Jinjang University, and London University who certified it along with NIT Srinagar, and Rahim Greens- a local company supported.
"Jinjang University published it for worldwide use," he said.
Waseem has done bachelor's in Design and Diploma in Product design, since his childhood he has been innovating things for social upliftment and sustainable development.
His startup LetBreathe technology was launched recently where the prime focus is innovation, social innovations and sustainable development.
Waseem has worked for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. In 2018 he was awarded best startup of J&K by Startup India.
Recently he was chosen as a delegate representing Vietnam in the Asia Youth Model for United Nations.
"I belong to a middle-class family, in childhood I didn't have the luxury to get costly toys, but I never regretted things. I made my things, I was never satisfied due to my curiosity, even if I had a toy I used to innovate on," he said.
He says that his goal is to work for social innovations that will have an impact. "There are 4.3 billion people who die due to drinking impure water, people usually don't talk about these things. People have developed things without knowing how can it impact our earth. My larger is to make social and sustainable innovations," he said.