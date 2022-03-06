Wazwan's American connect | Soothing taste buds overseas with Kashmiri cuisine

After coming to Los Angeles, I realised that cuisines from all around the world were available here. The only cuisine missing was Kashmiri cuisine, wazwan. In fact it was not available anywhere in the States. It prompted me to do something, in my humble capacity, to try to bring the rich Kashmiri cuisine on the world food map.

Whenever I used to throw parties for my friends and family they used to encourage me to start catering Kashmiri food as they loved my food. It started as a hobby, with a small Whatsapp group by the name Uffi’s Kitchen, and then grew into a full fledged business. I have been catering Kashmiri wazwan, hareesa , koshur aanchaar and koshur kulchas for the last five years. Uffi's Kitchen not only caters locally in Los Angeles but also ships food throughout the US. Uffi's Kitchen has catered to almost all the 50 states in the US. Uffi’s Kitchen has garnered the support of 350 plus customers, which include Indians, Pakistanis and also Americans.