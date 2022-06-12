Why are women in J&K putting on unhealthy kilos?

Recently, the Government of India published the National Family Health Survey – 5. The survey, while depicting the improving picture of women's health on many aspects, had a startling revelation: in J&K 88 percent of females aged between 15-49 years had a waist to hip ratio of more than 0.85. In other words, nearly nine out of every 10 adolescent or adult females in the UT had or were on the path of abdominal obesity. This is the highest in India, no other state or UT has such a high percentage of women putting on unhealthy kilos around their waist.

Abdominal obesity is associated with a number of health issues, the commonest being type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and is a risk factor for premature death according to accepted medical literature. Although the NFHS – does not have a reference point to compare the current Waist to Hip ratio as this is the first time such data was collected anywhere in the exercise, many feel that obesity was a new world disorder in both men and women, and J&K is no exception. It is just that the numbers are spiking up more than elsewhere.