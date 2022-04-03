Willow Wicker: Kashmir’s indigenous craft needs further push

“Willow wicker is an indigenous craft and it has been part of Kashmir's craft industry for centuries now,” a master artisan, Ali Muhammad Shah, told Greater Kashmir. He however said that the craft has been facing many issues on part of the policies and support from the local market.

“We have been going to the pillar and the post for many years now. All we faced till now was lip service from the government agencies. But with the recent initiatives taken by the industries department under the JTFRP project, we have been gaining momentum in the production as well as in the market level as well,” he said.