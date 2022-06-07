Women are growing drivers in the Indian gaming industry

How more Indian women are gaining interest in gaming

Generally, the growth of the Indian gaming industry has been linked to the increase in the usage of smartphones in the country. The wide availability and affordability of smartphones in India have made gaming easy for all and not just hardcore gamers.

According to a recent study, more than 43% of the Indian smartphone gamers population were women. The report also shows that gaming is popular among women across all age groups. This is a good sign as it reveals that all women now have access to opportunities without age, geographical, or marital status restrictions.

While there are many leisure female gamers, there are also some top names in the professional gaming industry. Some of the popular professional female gamers are ShaguftaXyaa Iqbal, Monika Sherlock Jeph, Saloni Panwar, and Pooja Khatri. These women are not just popular in India but also in the global gaming industry. Saloni Panwar was the first female to represent India at the international esports tournament held in Thailand.

Apart from being active gamers, women are also driving the gaming industry’s growth in several other ways. This was highlighted last year at the Indian Gaming Summit, where market experts opined that female inclusion has increased in the industry and is certain to keep growing. Women are taking roles as players, entrepreneurs, developers, ambassadors, and many others to help the market grow.