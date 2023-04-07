World Health Day: Fitness tips to improve stamina during Ramadhan

Plan Your Diet

Reduce your intake of fatty foods because they can block red blood cells and reduce the flow of oxygen. This might make you feel sleepy all day. Consume moderate amounts of sugary food and drinks throughout the fast-breaking period to restore your energy. Prior to having a main meal, wait one to two hours.

Eat enough fibre and protein

Consuming protein is one approach to reducing hunger. Protein is processed and absorbed by the body gradually, making the stomach feel fuller for longer. Consume a lot of fruits and veggies as well for balance.

Ensure to include vitamins and minerals in your diet

When we fast, our vitamin needs increase. The fundamental vitamins that we require are C, D, and E. Vitamin D helps increase the absorption of vital nutrients, Vitamin E can prevent dry skin, and Vitamin C increases our stamina.

Pre-dawn meal (Suhoor) is a must

Similar to how breakfast is in our daily routine, suhoor, a meal eaten before dawn during Ramadhan, is considered to be the most significant meal of the day. It's crucial to cook a nutritious dinner with a good mix of ingredients. Also, if you are fasting until dusk, you need the strength to keep going throughout the day.

Build your fitness

It's important to begin each day with a short session of light exercises, such as 10 to 15 minutes of brisk walking or running. The frequency and intensity can be gradually increased while maintaining the regimen.

Just keep in mind that you won't feel as energetic on the day you're fasting as you would on any other day. Avoid performing high-intensity exercises like sprinting or heavy lifting. (ANI)