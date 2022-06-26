World's most expensive pillow costs Rs 45 lakh

Srinagar June 26: A Dutch cervical specialist-turned-designer has designed the world's most expensive pillow costing a whopping Rs 45 lakh, reports said.
As per the reports the pillow has been created by Thijs van der Hilst from Egyptian cotton and mulberry silk and is filled with non-toxic Dutch memory foam. As per 'Architectural Digest', the pillow sells for a whopping $57,000 (nearly Rs 45 lakh).
It has taken 15 years for the designer to create the pillow studded with 24-carat gold, diamonds and sapphire, reports said.
As for the significance of the product, the designer has claimed that the pillow will help people with insomnia "sleep peacefully".