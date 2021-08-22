Young Engineering Graduate From Baramulla Sets up Online Service for Real Estates Business

Zuhaib Malik, 26, is a resident of Fatehpora Baramulla and has completed his civil engineering from Sharda University, New Delhi. He did his schooling at Baramulla Public School (BPS).

After working in several real estate companies outside J&K, Zuhaib Malik returned to the Valley with an idea to set up his own real estate business.

Recently, he set up his office Estate Republik in Baramulla and intends to carry forward the real estate business in an organized manner.

Estate Republik is a single-source provider of real estate services for buying and selling all types of properties and for constructing ideal abodes.

“The idea about setting up my real estate business was conceived in my 4th year of college. It was always in my mind to start something of my own,” Zuhaib Malik told Kashmir Ink.

“But I had no knowledge and experience about the real estate business. After completing my degree I went to Hyderabad to get an idea of how the real estate business works, through my friend who already has his setup there. I went there with the intention of investing,” he said.

Zuhaib while returning from Hyderabad felt that he needs to gain more knowledge and experience about the Real Estates before setting up his own business.

“So keeping this thing in mind, I landed up in Delhi where I joined a Noida based Real Estate company to gain some experience and understand the basics. I learned a lot while working in Delhi,” he said.

While Zuhaib was working with a real estate company in New Delhi, the whole country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic forcing whole corporate sector employees and other departments to work from home.

“After working from home for some months, I finally resigned from the company,” he said.

After resigning from the Delhi company, Zuhaib had gained the confidence to start his own venture and settle down in Kashmir.

“I realized that I am equipped and I can handle this business, my confidence was high,” he said.

To realise his dream, Zuhaib started surveying the Real Estate market of Kashmir before jumping into it.

“While surveying it, I found that there were voids in it and this Real Estate business was unorganized and lacked professionalism unlike outside Kashmir where this business is booming because they deal with it with professionalism,” he said.

He said people in Kashmir were facing several problems while negotiating any deal to buy or sell any property.

“Estate Republik will work with a principle to take both parties face to face and negotiate a deal in a professional way. We will take the property of the seller on our website to keep it open to the wider audience and finally the buyer,” he said.

As of now Zuhaib is focused on North Kashmir but is mulling to expand his business in Central Kashmir districts as well.

“We have plans to move to the central parts of Kashmir soon with more solutions to real estate and construction work. We want to give a one-stop solution for every real estate and construction service,” he said.