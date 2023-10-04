1 rescued, search on to locate 22 other missing soldiers after cloud burst in Sikkim

Gangtok/Guwahati: One soldier has been rescued so far while search and rescue operation by the Army continued for the remaining 22 soldiers who went missing after a sudden cloudburst over the Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim early on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said.

The defence PRO in Guwahati said that the condition of the rescued Army man is stable and he is under medical care.

He said that troops of Trishakti Corps continued a massive search and rescue operation to trace the missing soldiers.

"The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in the Teesta River with the roads and bridges washed away at many places. By Wednesday evening one soldier had been rescued and the search operations for the remaining 22 personnel continued," he said.