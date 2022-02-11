10 Joint Secys appointed through lateral recruitment scheme: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 11: A total of 10 Joint Secretaries and 19 Directors were appointed through the lateral recruitment scheme and are working in various Ministries and Departments, the Parliament was told on Thursday.
Lateral recruitment at the levels of Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary in the Central government provides for the appointment of persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialized knowledge and expertise in the domain area, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions Minister Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.
He said that the selection was undertaken by the Union Public Service Commission on the basis of transparent process, inviting applications through an open advertisement for these posts.
Candidates from the private sector are appointed on a contract basis while officials from state governments/Union Territories administration, Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, universities and recognized research institutes are appointed on deputation basis, for a term of three years, the Minister said.