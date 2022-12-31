100 days of stay with family or headquarters for jawans deputed on borders: Amit Shah

Delivering a speech after the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of various projects of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Shah said, “They (soldeirs posted in border areas) should have this opportunity to stay with their families or at headquarters for 100 days... We are preparing rosters for this purpose.”

“The stress and tension of soldiers will come down. This is a difficult task, I understand. But, I believe from a humanitarian point of view it has to be done,” the Home Minister added.