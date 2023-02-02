1090 incidents of technical snag in flights during 2021, 2022

New Delhi: Total 1090 incidents of technical snag have been reported in various aircraft during the years 2021 and 2022 in the Country.

As per information from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the leading carrier Indigo having highest market share recorded 394 instances of technical snags while the Spicejet airline witnessed 313 such instances during the last two years. It is worth noting that Indigo has a fleet size of 300 aircraft while Spicejet has nearly 100 aircraft in its fleet.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said that technical snags are experienced during operation of aircraft. These may be due to improper functioning/malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.