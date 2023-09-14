12 former VCs of different state universities in West Bengal send legal notice to Governor

Kolkat: Twelve former vice-chancellors of different state universities in West Bengal on Thursday sent legal notice to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who by virtue of his chair is also the chancellor of all state universities.

These 12 former vice-chancellors are those who were recently cited by the governor as those who had to resign as per the order of the Supreme Court because their appointments were not as per norms.

They have also clarified that the legal notice has been sent not to the governor but to the chancellor. Their contention is that the comments by the governor have resulted in the loss of social prestige.