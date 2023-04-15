12 killed as bus plunges into gorge on Mumbai-Pune highway

Raigad: In a pre-dawn tragedy, at least 12 youths, including five minors, were killed while 28 others injured when a private bus plunged into a gorge on Mumbai-Pune Highway on Saturday, officials said here.

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others mourned the tragedy and expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

The Prime Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased victim, and Rs 50,000 for those injured, while Shinde has said that an ex-gratia of Rs 5,00,000 will be given to the families of the deceased and full treatment expenses of the injured shall be borne by the state government.

Khopoli Police Inspector Shirish K. Pawar said that the accident occurred around 4 a.m. on the Pune-Mumbai arm of the old highway and the bus reportedly fell into the ravine at least 50 meters below, near the treacherous Borghat section.

"From preliminary investigations, it appears that the driver may have lost control on one of the steep turns on the highway, but our priority is rescue work," said Pawar.