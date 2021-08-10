12 states, UTs implemented 10% reservation to economically weaker sections: Govt

According to available information, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana have implemented 10 percent reservation to EWS, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment PratimaBhoumik said in a written reply in LokSabha.

She said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) monitors the progress in filling up of backlog vacancies reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs with 10 ministries or departments having more than 90 percent of employees of the central government.

According to the data provided by her, 14,366 out of 28,345 vaccines reserved for SC remain unfilled while 12,612 of 22016 vacancies for STs remain unfilled. About 15,088 of the 28562 vacancies for OBC remain unfilled.