13 dead after stepwell collapse in Indore temple

Bhopal: At least 13 people, a majority of them women, were killed after they fell into a deep steepwell at a temple in Indore on Thursday, while one minor girl was also also missing, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Out of the 13 fatalities so far, 10 were women. The death toll is likely to go up, as some people are still missing.

“There was water into the well, which has turned into mud. A girl is reported missing. NDRF team is trying to find out some more people. So far, 13 dead bodies have been recovered,” Mishra added.