13 killed as SUV rams into parked truck in Karnataka

Chikkaballapur: As many as 13 people were killed after an SUV rammed into a parked truck on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway-44 on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he will pray to the souls of the deceased and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of all deceased persons.

The police have identified 12 bodies and one person’s identity is yet to be ascertained. The deceased are Aruna (32), a resident of Doddaballapur city, Narasimhamurthy (37), a resident of Margakunte in Bagepalli, Narasimhappa (40) from Kaligere near Gorantla in Andhra Pradesh.

Ruthwik (6), a resident of Doddaballapur, Perimal Pavankumar (32) from Kottacheruvu in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, Subbamma aka Venkatalakshmamma (45), a resident of Vrushabhavathi Nagar in Bengaluru, Shantamma (37) and Rajavardhan (15), a resident of Gownipenta village near Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh.