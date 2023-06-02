At least 50 dead, over 350 injured after Coromandel Express derails in Odisha

Balasore, June 2: In a tragic accident, at least 50 people died and over 350 people have been injured after Coromandel Express derailed and hit another express train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, reports said. The accident took place around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from Shalimar Station near Kolkata.

The injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, said Chief Secretary, Odisha.

NDRF's first team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) has already reached the site. Another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before, said officials.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the state minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately. Minister and SRC are heading towards the incident place.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha along with senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, Arvind Agarwal, DG Fire Services have been despatched to the spot to supervise arrangements for relief operations after the train accident at Bahanaga. Medical colleges and all hospitals in and around Balasore are put on alert. SCBMC alerted too. 3 NDRF units; 4 ODRAF units and 60 ambulances mobilised, according to the Additional Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner, Odisha. (With ANI inputs)