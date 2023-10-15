15 killed in 2 crashes on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway; Prez, PM condole

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Opposition leaders and others condoled the deaths of the passengers in the accident.

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, while Shinde declared Rs 5-lakh compensation for the fatal victims and full free treatment to all the injured in the tragedy.

An official said that the first accident occurred around 1.15 a.m. when a passenger mini-bus was proceeding from Buldhana to Nashik via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) after a pilgrimage.