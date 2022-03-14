156 Army personnel killed in terrorist violence since 2017: Government

The number was 27 in 2019, 23 in 2020 and it was 19 in 2021, according to the data provided by him. There was no fatal or non-fatal casualty so far in 2022.

Bhatt said the three Indian Air Force personnel were killed in 2017 while two of its personnel were injured in 2022.

The number of Army personnel who suffered injuries during terrorist attacks/counter-terrorist operations in the last five years was 323, according to Bhatt’s written reply.