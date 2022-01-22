16 marching contingents,17 military bands, 25 tableaux on Republic Day parade

New Delhi: There will be 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces in the 73rd Republic Day, the Indian Army said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022),” it said.