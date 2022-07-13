17 dead, thousands moved to safety as rains batter various parts of India

New Delhi: Incessant showers caused landslides and floods in various parts of the country leaving at least 17 people dead on Wednesday while thousands more were forced to move to safety as rivers swelled and water reservoirs filled up fast.

The Telangana government has announced education institutes in the state will remain closed till Saturday because of continuous rain that inundated low-lying areas and damaged road links in several places.

Also, in Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune city and the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area schools and colleges will remain shut on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast.

Rains, however, continued to elude Delhi as the city has so far recorded 148.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 149.7 mm since June 1. Despite light rains in the morning, high humidity, oscillating between 68 per cent and 95 per cent, caused discomfiture during the day.