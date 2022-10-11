1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh to be imparted training in partnership with MEA

New Delhi: The National Centre for Good Governance will impart training to 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh.

The two-week 53rd Capacity Building Programme in Field Administration for the Civil Servants of Bangladesh was inaugurated at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at Mussoorie on Tuesday.

Prior to 2019, fifteen hundred civil servants of Bangladesh have been imparted training at NCGG. After the successful completion of phase-I, capacity building of another 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh has been taken up, which is planned to be completed by 2025.

As per the Ministry of Personnel, the Capacity Building Programme for civil servants of developing countries aims at equipping them with cutting-edge knowledge, skills and tools to deliver and design effective public policy in an increasingly complex and interdependent world.

It is expected that this will achieve good governance and ultimately sustainable development apart from providing rich cross-country experience so that there is no need to reinvent the wheel.