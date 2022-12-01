1.9 mn attacks on Indian healthcare network from Pak, China this year: Report

New Delhi, Dec 1: As AIIMS struggles to get its servers back to life after a massive ransomware attack, nearly 1.9 million cyber attacks have been recorded on the Indian healthcare network this year, especially from countries like Pakistan, China and Vietnam, a report revealed on Thursday.

The healthcare-based threat intelligence sensors network, deployed by the CyberPeace Foundation and Autobot Infosec Private Ltd, along with the academic partners under CyberPeace Center of Excellence (CCoE), saw a surge in cyber attacks with 18,46,712 hits between January to November 28 from a total number of 41,181 unique IP addresses atom nations like Pakistan, China and Vietnam.

The vulnerable Internet-facing systems having Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), vulnerable SMB and Database services enabled, and old Windows server Platforms were mostly attacked.