2 died, 35 injured in Agnipath protests: Centre

New Delhi: Two people died, 35 were injured and 2,642 were arrested from railway premises during the Agnipath agitation, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

“No compensation has been paid to the passengers and their families who died/injured during this protest,” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He said that due to many strikes and agitations, the Railways has incurred a loss of Rs 151 crore in 2019-20, Rs 904 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 62 crore in 2021-22.