2 IAF jets crash in MP; pilot flying Mirage 2000 dies

Bhopal: Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) -- Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi Su-30, reportedly collided in the sky near Morena in Madhya Pradesh while carrying out an air bombing exercise, leading to the crash of both the aircraft.

While two pilots of Sukhoi Su-30 managed to eject, the pilot flying Mirage 2000 lost his life after sustaining serious injuries.

The deceased pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Hanumanth Rao Sarathi (flying the Mirage 2000). Two other pilots (flying Sukhoi Su-30) were later flown by an IAF helicopter for medical treatment in Gwalior.

In its statement, the IAF said that it has set up a “Court of Inquiry which will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not” between the two fighter jets.