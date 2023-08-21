2 Pak smugglers held, 29 kg heroin seized in Punjab

Chandigarh: In a joint operation by the BSF and Punjab Police, two Pakistani drug smugglers were apprehended along with 29.26 kg drugs after a brief exchange of fire in Ferozepur, officials said on Monday.
One of the smugglers sustained a bullet injury during the encounter and was taken to a nearby hospital.
A senior BSF official stated that during the night between Sunday and Monday, based on specific information, a joint operation was conducted by the BSF and Punjab Police (CI Ferozepur) on the banks of the Sutlej River in Ferozepur.
"During the operation at approximately 2:45 a.m., troops observed the movement of some Pakistani miscreants cum smugglers coming from Pakistan to the Indian side.