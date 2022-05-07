2 years post-pandemic, 79,237 Indian Muslims will fly for Hajj

Mumbai: After a gap of two years of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, as many as 79,237 Indian Muslims will fly to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj-2022 pilgrimage which will start from July onwards, officials said here on Saturday.

They include around 50 per cent women with 22,636 going via Haj Group Organisers and the remaining 56,601 through the Hajj Committee of India, from among 83,140 applications including 72,170 online, said Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

More than 1,800 Muslim women will go for Hajj 2022 without “Mehram” (male companion), and without the lottery system, he added.