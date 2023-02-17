2023 could witness milder global slowdown: RBI report

In its monthly bulletin for the month of February which was released on Friday, the central bank said: "In India, domestic consumption and investment stand to benefit from stronger prospects for agricultural and allied activities, strengthening business and consumer confidence, and strong credit growth."

Supply responses and cost conditions are poised to improve even though inflation witnessed a rebound in January, the bulletin in its "State of the Economy" chapter, adding that the union budget's focus on capital expenditure is expected to crowd-in private investment, strengthen job creation and demand and raise India's potential growth.