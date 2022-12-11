2023 to see 10 electoral contests, set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha race

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are also included in these 10 states, where the Congress government is in power. Ashok Gehlot is the Chief Minister in Rajasthan, while Bhupesh Baghel, who is close to the Congress high command, is the CM in Chhattisgarh.

It is a big challenge for Congress to retain the government in these two states before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP will also go all out to wrest the power from the Congress in these two states.

Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are also included in these states where the BJP currently has a government, but in the last assembly elections held in 2018 in both these states, the BJP had suffered a setback. The BJP this time does not want to miss out on getting majority in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, so it has started preparations for the elections in these two states well in advance.

In the last assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh in 2018, the Congress ousted the BJP from power and Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister, but the Congress could not handle this mandate and a group of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia broke away.

After this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP again became the Chief Minister of the state. This time Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Union Minister in the Modi government and the BJP is claiming to win the elections with an absolute majority in the state.