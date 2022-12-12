21 years after Parliament attack, tighter security, extra patrolling

New Delhi: Twenty one years ago five terrorists of the Pakistan-based militant groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Indian Parliament by infiltrating its premises in a white Ambassador car bearing fake stickers of the Home Ministry and Parliament itself.

The Delhi police has since then tightened the security arrangements. Extra police personnel have been deployed to keep an eye on all suspicious activities.

December 13, 2001, is still fresh in the minds of the people of the country who witnessed it. The incident had sent the security agencies into a tizzy.

The terrorists who attacked Parliament were carrying AK47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades and were able to breach the security cordon around the Parliament complex.

It was at that time that their car was noticed by constable Kamlesh Kumari Yadav. The terrorists had no idea that Yadav had seen their suspicious activities.