22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front, to contest state polls

Chandigarh: Twenty-two farm organisations in Punjab that were part of the protest against three central farm laws formed a political front on Saturday and announced they would contest the upcoming state assembly polls to give a “political change”.
The decision in this regard was taken by representatives of these organisations here.
These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three central farm laws.
However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had led the farmers’ stir against the laws, clarified it is not contesting the assembly elections and added that it has nothing to do with declaration by some farmers’ organisations of Punjab to form a “Samyukt Samaj Morcha” for contesting the polls.
Talking to reporters here, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Samyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the Punjab polls due early next year.
The SKM was formed with various bodies having different ideologies and “we returned after fighting a battle after more than a year”, he said while referring to the central laws which were repealed in the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament.
“The kind of welcome we received in Punjab and the expectations of the people from us has increased,” said the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) leader.