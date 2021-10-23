231 die, 15,786 test positive for Covid-19 in India

New Delhi, Oct 22: India registered 15,786 fresh Covid-19 cases and 231 deaths during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said Friday.
With the new fatalities, the overall death toll has increased to 4,53,042.
The recovery of 18,641 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,35,14,449.
Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.16 per cent, the highest since March 2020.
The active caseload remains below the 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,75,745. Active cases presently constitute 0.51 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,24,263 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.70 crore cumulative tests.
While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.31 percent has now remained less than 3 per cent for the last 119 days.