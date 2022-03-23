‘23.8% children use smartphones while in bed, 37.15% losing concentration’

New Delhi, Mar 23: Around 23.8 per cent of children use smartphones while they are in bed before going to sleep and 37.15 per cent of children have experienced reduced levels of concentration due to smartphone use as per a study, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that the Meity does not have any specific information on Internet addiction in children but cited data from a study done by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on “Effects (Physical, Behavioral and Psycho-Social) of using Mobile Phones and other devices with internet accessibility by children”.