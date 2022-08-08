24 monuments, sites are untraceable: Govt

New Delhi: Twenty-four monuments and sites in the country are "untraceable," the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy in a written response to another question in Lok Sabha also said that "it is estimated that 210 thefts, involving 486 objects, have been reported from centrally-protected monuments/sites located in 19 states/UTs since Independence".

Recovery of stolen objects is an ongoing process and 91 objects have been recovered so far, he said. The Archaeological Survey of India has surveyed 8,478 villages in the last eight years and antiquarian remains have been found in 2,914 of them, Reddy said is response to another query.

He said that ASI "regularly conducts village to village survey to explore and record the antiquarian remains".

There are a total of 3,693 heritage sites in India protected by the ASI, with 743 in Uttar Pradesh, the largest in a state.