25 parties including non-NDA to attend new Parliament building inauguration ceremony

New Delhi: Amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony of new Parliament building on May 28. Apart from the BJP, several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.
Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will be present for the inauguration.
Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.
This comes after 19 opposition parties including Congress put out a joint statement announcing a boycott of the Parliament building inauguration.
On Sunday, it is known through reliable sources that an elaborate ceremony will take place in the morning on May 28, which includes pujas performed by Vedic ritual way starting at 7:30 am these pujas will go on till close to 9 AM, after which the inauguration function is expected to begin at around noon.
For the pujas in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha, Speaker, Om Birla, Deputy Chairman, Hariwansh and a couple of top officials are expected to be present
Special priests will be coming down from across the country and performing the pujas, sources said.
At 11:30 am all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.
The function is expected to begin at about 12 pm and is expected to be over by around 1:30 pm.