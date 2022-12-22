2613 significant tech snags reported by various airlines in last 5 years: Govt

An aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components/ equipment fitted on the aircraft which require rectification by the airlines for continued safe, efficient and reliable air transport service, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V K Singh (Retd) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

"These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural and visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of an inoperative and faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in operating the aircraft," he said.

The minister informed the house that the snags are recorded by the flight crew in the Flight Report Book of the aircraft and after completion of the flight, this is examined by a duly qualified and type rated Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME), as per the procedure laid down in the manufacturer's Aircraft Maintenance Manual (AMM) and Trouble Shooting Manual.